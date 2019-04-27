  • Caito Foods, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Cut Melon Product Because of Possible Health Risk

    Updated:
    aito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

