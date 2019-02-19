0
Concord Fresh Success Recall Mild Salsa Seasoning Mix Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen
Concord Foods, LLC of Brockton, Massachusetts is recalling Concord Fresh Success Mild Salsa Seasoning Mix because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}