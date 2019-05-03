  • Ferrara Candy Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts and Wheat in Almond Supremes with a Best by

    Ferrara Candy Company has initiated a voluntary recall of Brach's® 5 ounce Almond Supremes with a best by date of 4/22/2017 after discovering that some Brach's® Almond Supremes packages may include Brach's® Bridge Mix, a product that contains peanuts and wheat.

