GMJ Natural Products, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Whey Protein in "Jugo Moringa Plus
GMJ Natural Products Inc. of Anaheim, Ca, is recalling its 32 fl oz jugs of Jugo Moringa Plus Antioxidant because they may contain undeclared whey protein. People who have allergies to milk or soy lecithin run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
