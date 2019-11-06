0
Meijer Recalls Select Vegetable Trays Due to Potential Health Risk
Meijer, in conjunction with Mann Packing Co., as part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, is announcing a voluntary recall of select vegetable trays in various weights ranging from 7 oz. to 2 lbs. and broccoli florets served on salad bars at two stores.
