  • New Seasons Market Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in Hot & Sour Broth

    New Seasons Market is recalling 193 jars of New Seasons Market Hot & Sour Broth because it contains undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

