0
New Seasons Market Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in Hot & Sour Broth
New Seasons Market is recalling 193 jars of New Seasons Market Hot & Sour Broth because it contains undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}