0
Recall of Bittersweet & Feve Chocolate Bars Due to High Levels of Milk Allergens
Today, Recchiuti Confections (San Francisco, CA) discovered two batches of their Bittersweet Chocolate Bar and two batches of their Feve Chocolate Bar contain high levels of milk protein after FDA sampling. No illnesses have been reported to date. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}