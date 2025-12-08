Single-engine plane crash closes Volusia County road for several hours

Update:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine Cessna crash-landed on Jacobs Road near Plymouth Avenue around 2 p.m. today, and two occupants were taken to the hospital.

Sheriffs report that a crash involved a single-engine Cessna with two occupants, both of whom were conscious when emergency services arrived. They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for injury treatment.

The crash’s cause is still unknown, and authorities haven’t disclosed the identities of those involved or information about their injuries.

Original Story:

Jacobs Road will be closed from E Plymouth Ave. to the nearby Hwy 92 for several hours, impacting traffic in the area.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes as the closure is expected to last for several hours. Officers are present to direct traffic and ensure the safety of all.

Drivers should anticipate delays and heed officers’ instructions to navigate the area safely.

