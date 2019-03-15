0
Surtidoras Bakery Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Marble Muffin, Banana Muffin, and
Surtidoras Bakery Inc. of Auburn, Washington is recalling Marble Muffin, Banana Muffin, and Blueberry Muffin because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
