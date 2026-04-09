Scheffler, McIlroy, DeChambeau lead star-studded field at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler is feeling rested. Bryson DeChambeau confident. And defending champion Rory McIlroy, well, he's pressure-free at the Masters for the first time in more than a decade.

The trio lead a star-studded field vying for the green jacket at the 90th Masters, which begins Thursday with the first tee time set for 7:40 a.m. EDT amid the azaleas and dogwoods at Augusta National.

"It's been an amazing 12 months, bringing this thing all around the world, the excitement on people's faces when they see it — and the excitement that I still get putting it on," McIlroy said of his green jacket, which he earned last April following a dramatic playoff win over Justin Rose that allowed him to become the sixth golfer to win the career grand slam.

Instead of sweating out another year of answering questions about when — or even if — he'd ever complete golf's career grand slam, McIlroy spent a portion of this week enjoying a round of golf with his father and reflecting on his achievement.

He'd like to repeat, but the Masters isn't often kind to defending champions. Only three players have won back-to-back championships, the last being Tiger Woods nearly a quarter century ago.

McIlroy isn't allowing himself to succumb to pressure at Augusta after ending years of heartbreak with the 2025 win.

“I feel so much more relaxed,” McIlroy said. “I know that I’m going to be coming back here for a lot of years, going to enjoy the perks that the champions get here. It doesn’t make me any less motivated to go out there and play well and try to win the tournament."

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman, now with slight tinges of gray hair escaping from underneath his golf cap, will have plenty of competition from the world's best players, including Scheffler, who remains No. 1.

The Texan is seeking his third Masters championship, with the other two coming in even-numbered years (2022 and 2024).

He remains the overall favorite per BetMGM Sportsbook, despite not having cracked the top 10 in his last three tournaments.

Prior to that he had three top 5s to start the season, including a win at American Express to join Jack Nicklaus and Woods as the only players with 20 PGA Tour titles and four majors before turning 30.

Like McIlroy, he hasn't played competitively since the Players Championship nearly a month ago and he and his wife, Meredith, recently welcomed their second son, Remy, to the world.

“I’m getting plenty of sleep,” Scheffler said. “My wife’s a trooper.”

As for his game, Scheffler said he feels like he “is in a good spot” as he seeks to become the ninth player to win at least three Masters.

Nobody is feeling better about their game than DeChambeau, who has won his last two tournaments on the LIV Tour.

DeChambeau is seeking his first Masters championship after twice winning the U.S. Open. He pulled into a tie with McIlroy for the lead in Sunday's final round a year ago before faltering down the stretch and shooting 75 to finish tied for fifth.

The disappointment has stuck with him.

“It was a great learning lesson,” DeChambeau said.

The field is loaded with long hitters, but with a sunny, low humidity week in the forecast, it'll likely come down to who can tame Augusta National's firm and fast greens.

“This is the best forecast I’ve seen for this tournament in a while," Scheffler said. "Definitely excited to get the week going on the greens. ... I’m excited to see how it will play.”

One thing this tournament won't have for the first time since 1994 is Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson.

Woods pleaded not guilty last week to DUI charges following a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter, Florida. He later issued a statement saying he was taking an indefinite leave to seek treatment.

Mickelson is not playing the Masters for only the third time as a pro. He said his family is navigating through a personal health matter.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.