CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Voyager 1 has phoned home from one light-day away, humanity's first emissary to cross this monumental threshold way out in interstellar space.

Flight controllers received the spacecraft’s call Thursday, exactly 24 hours after it was sent. That’s how long it took for the radio signal to traverse the more than 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometers) at the speed of light.

“Voyager 1 light-day distance confirmed ... Voyager 1 continues its journey into the unknown,” controller Nshan Kazaryan announced to cheers and applause.

For a spacecraft already loaded with historic firsts, it was an especially momentous milestone.

“Once again Voyager breaking records, breaking boundaries and taking humanity on a voyage,” NASA’s science mission chief Nicky Fox said. “There’s no end for the Voyager mission.”

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 swept past Jupiter in 1979 and Saturn in 1980, snapped the most distant photo ever taken of our "Pale Blue Dot" in 1990, became the most distant human-made object in 1998, and crossed from the sun's sphere of influence into the vast void between stars in 2012.

NASA could not confirm the newest distance record until the signal reached the control team at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory via the deep space telescope near Madrid. But that didn’t stop the space agency from wishing everyone a “Happy Voyager light-day … day!” via social media on Wednesday.

Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, are NASA’s longest-operating space missions, churning out data for nearly a half-century despite powering down most of their instruments to keep exploring.

Voyager 2 actually beat its twin into space by two weeks. But its route to Jupiter and Saturn plus Uranus and Neptune was slower and longer, and it did not reach interstellar space until 2018. It won’t reach the one-light-day mark until 2035.

Both spacecraft are doing well for their 49 years of age, plowing through space at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph) with plutonium for power. Picture-taking ended long ago, but they typically send back bits of precious data almost every day on their never-before-explored environment.

Over the weekend, though, Voyager 1's stream of science and engineering data came to an abrupt halt. The carrier signal that normally conveys that data kept coming in strong and, along with flight path calculations, allowed the team to confirm the light-day milestone. Controllers are trying to figure out why the flow of science and engineering data stopped. A similar problem three years ago was traced to an onboard computer.

Each Voyager carries a so-called Golden Record brimming with the sounds of Earth. The project was led by the late Cornell University astronomer Carl Sagan, who also coined the phrase “Pale Blue Dot” for Voyager 1’s farewell glimpse of Earth.

NASA expects the gold-plated phonographic records — time capsules for anyone or anything that might encounter them — to last more than 1 billion years.

“No matter how long it takes or how dark things get or what we think our limitations are, we should never stop shining and never stop reaching for the stars. For we never know how far we will go,” said deputy project scientist Jamie Rankin of Princeton University. “Shine on, Voyager, shine on.”

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