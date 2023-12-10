Sunday forecast: Warm and breezy to start the day, storms move in later

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’ll be warm and breezy in Central Florida for the first half of the day Sunday, but big changes will follow.

Daytime highs will reach the low-80s with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts could reach 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Showers and storms will move into the area Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front.

Sunday storm threats

There’s the potential for strong storms to develop with locally damaging wind gusts, pockets of heavy rain and some small hail possible. Lightning could also be a concern.

Following the front, we’ll see temperatures drop significantly.

Daytime highs Monday are only forecast to reach the low to mid-60s, up to a 20-degree change from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon in some areas.

Conditions will continue to be breezy with winds out of the north.

Some communities in the northern part of the region can expect high temperatures Monday to remain in the 50s.

Sunday clouds & rain forecast

