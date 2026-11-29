The top five teams in The Associated Press Top 25 should hold steady when the new poll is released Sunday with some changes to the rest of the top 10 in store after No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 UCLA lost their Rivalry Week games.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Miami all posted lopsided wins, and No. 5 Texas posted a workmanlike win over Texas A&M.

Alabama's 30-23 loss at home to 14 1/2-point underdog Auburn in the Iron Bowl marked the Crimson Tide's third defeat of the season and should send them out of the top 10 and, at best, onto the bubble for the College Football Playoff.

No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 9 Texas Tech recorded solid wins and should get promotions.

UCLA followed its triple-overtime loss at Michigan with a 45-10 beat down at the hands of rival Southern California and could take a big fall. That should allow No. 11 BYU, No. 12 Indiana and No. 13 Iowa to move up.

No. 14 Oregon's 33-27 double-overtime loss to Washington will make room for No. 15 USC, No. 16 Arizona and No. 17 Houston to rise.

Losses by No. 18 Louisville and No. 24 Missouri could create room for some teams to enter the Top 25. New Mexico, UTSA and Kentucky are among teams in line.

New Mexico (10-2) was ranked in the first two November polls and was the first team outside the Top 25 last week. The Lobos beat Air Force 42-19 to earn home field for the Mountain West championship game. UTSA (10-2) beat UAB 19-17 on the road for its third straight win and will host the American Conference title game. Kentucky (8-4), bounced from the rankings following a third straight loss, beat in-state rival Louisville 24-21 on a walk-off field goal.

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