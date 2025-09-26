FAA allows Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for specific airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting September 29, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will allow Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for certain 737 MAX and 787 airplanes through a limited delegation process.

This decision results from a review of Boeing’s quality, prompting the FAA to approve it with confidence. The FAA emphasizes safety and will closely monitor Boeing’s production.

The FAA’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) program allows certain organizations to perform certification tasks on behalf of the FAA, such as issuing airworthiness and production certifications. Boeing’s ODA renewal is valid for three years, starting June 1.

Resuming limited delegation to Boeing’s ODA allows FAA inspectors to focus more on surveillance during production, including critical assembly, trend analysis, and compliance checks. The FAA had previously halted Boeing’s authority to issue airworthiness certificates for the 737 MAX in 2019 after the Lion Air and Ethiopian crashes and for the 787 in 2022 due to quality issues.

The FAA plans to improve oversight and uphold high safety standards by alternating the issuance of airworthiness certificates with Boeing. This strategy is designed to make the certification process more efficient while still enforcing strict safety measures.

