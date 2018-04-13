14 people killed in Cancun during bloody 36 hours

CANCUN, Mexico - A bloody 36 hours left 14 people dead and five injured in the popular tourist resort town of Cancun.
The deaths and injuries were the result of of six separate incidents April 4 and 5 believed to be linked to organized crime, according to Noticaribe. Nine people were killed April 4, almost double the city’s previous record of five.
#AYER MATAN A OTRA MUJER EN CANCÚN: Hallan cuerpo golpeado y extrangulado en la carretera por Gas Auto https://t.co/R0DTmS4CYu pic.twitter.com/CNwT19p8Pg— Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) April 12, 2018
In one incident, a “narco mantas” reading “go to Hell” was attached to the body of a woman who was found beaten and with a rope around her neck.
The U.S. State Department issued a do-not-travel advisory for the Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas because of increased crime in March. However, it did not include Quintana Roo, the state where Cancun is.
There are 113 homicides in Cancun in 2018. There were 29,158 in Mexico, the country is on pace to beat that number this year.
The spike in crime is due to cartels fighting for territory, according to USA Today.
