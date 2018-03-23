Actor Fred Savage denies assaulting former crew member of 'The Grinder'

Actor Fred Savage is being sued for assault and battery by a former crew member of the Fox show “The Grinder,” The Los Angeles Times reported.
Youngjoo Hwang filed the suit Wednesday, and 20th Century Fox is also a defendant. She alleges that Savage used aggressive behavior and intimidation tactics toward female employees, the Times reported.
Hwang, who worked in the costume department for the 2015 series, alleged that Savage was hostile toward her during her time on the job, adding that the former star of “The Wonder Years” struck her on the arm three times, the Times reported.
Savage denied the accusations in a statement he released Wednesday.
“After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations,” Savage said. “None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.”
“Ms. Hwang alleges that not only did she report Mr. Savage’s conduct to her superiors on the set of ‘The Grinder,’ but other female crew members similarly lodged complaints and reported Mr. Savage’s conduct,” said Hwang’s attorney, Anahita Sedaghatfar.
“Fox takes all allegations of improper conduct very seriously,” the network said in a statement. “We conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations and found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Savage. We will vigorously defend against these unfounded claims.”
