  • Actress Brigitte Nielsen delivers 5th child, a daughter, at age 54

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actress Brigitte Nielsen has a new baby, delivering her fifth child, a daughter, on Friday in Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Nielsen, 54, announced her pregnancy last month with husband Mattia Dessi. 

     

    you'll be a great pap Ti amo #fathersday #daddy #love #family

    A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on

    “We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the couple told People. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

    People reported the couple named the new baby, who weighed in at 5 lbs. 9 oz., Frida.

    The star of “Red Sonja” and “Beverly Hills Cop II” has been married four times before and has four sons, the oldest 34.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actress Brigitte Nielsen delivers 5th child, a daughter, at age 54

  • Headline Goes Here

    Senior citizens earn thousands by sharing their homes, says Airbnb

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen girl helps blind, deaf man by signing into his hands on Alaska Air flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed in Scotland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Anthony Bourdain's mother plans to get memorial tattoo