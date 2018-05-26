  • Albania national deserts cruise ship, captured at Atlanta Amtrak station, feds say

    By: Chelsea Prince, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An Albanian national was pulled off an Amtrak train in Atlanta days after he deserted his cruise ship while it was docked in the Port of New Orleans, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    A Carnival vessel agent notified the New Orleans customs office May 21 that cruise ship member Gentian Kurdina, 23, failed to return, the agency said.

    New Orleans and Atlanta customs officers coordinated during the investigation and searched for the man.

    He was boarding a train in Atlanta bound for New York City late Tuesday night when authorities took him into custody for removal from the U.S., according to officials.

    "U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintains a high level of vigilance and works closely with a myriad of law enforcement partners as part of efforts to manage our borders," Steven Stavinoha, the director of the New Orleans Office of Field Operations, said in a statement.

    "This is just the latest example of the men and women of CBP working hard every day to secure our borders and keep our nation safe."

