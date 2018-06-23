0 Anthony Bourdains mother plans to get memorial tattoo

Anthony Bourdain’s mother revealed that while she was “never really a fan” of her son’s tattoos, she plans to get one in his memory.

Gladys Bourdain told the New York Times that she plans to get “Tony” tattooed in small letters on the inside of her wrist some time next week, and use his tattoo artist.

The 61-year-old chef and host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” was found dead on June 8 in a hotel room in France.

Investigators say he hanged himself.

On Friday, a prosecutor said Bourdain had no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system.

The famous chef had several tattoos, getting his first at 44.

Bourdain told Maxim in August 2017 that each tattoo marks a significant moment in his life.

“I don't overly place importance on them, but [tattoos] do commemorate in a way that photographs can't,” Bourdain said. “I stopped taking photographs a long time ago when I travel. There's this realization that the lens is inadequate to capture the moment, so maybe I'm just looking to mark time in another way that's very personal.”

Gladys Bourdain said that a private ceremony will be held soon, adding, “He would want as little fuss as possible.”

A Bourdain family spokesperson told the BBC the family has no plans for a public memorial at this time.

