Back together? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spotted kissing in New York

Breaking up must be hard to do.
Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik were spotted locked in a kiss Sunday in New York, six weeks after announcing their breakup, Us magazine reported.
According to TMZ, the couple was “all over each other” on the streets of the city. Hadid, 23, was dressed in all black, while Malik, 25, had a shaved head that was adorned with a new tattoo, Us reported.
Hadid and the former One Direction band member announced their split on March 13 after being together for two years.
Malik had been spotted leaving Hadid’s apartment building in Manhattan on several occasions, fueling rumors of a reconciliation, W magazine reported.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together, Making Out in Public https://t.co/WAU7TPnJVc— TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2018
