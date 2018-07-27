0 Bobby Brown to build Bobbi Kristina Serenity House domestic violence shelter

ATLANTA -

Following the death of his daughter in 2015, Bobby Brown founded the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House in her honor.

While there isn’t a physical building yet, the nonprofit organization offers resources and education about domestic violence through its website, bobbikristinaserenityhouse.org.

On Monday, Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, will receive a proclamation from City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington and Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond in acknowledgement of plans to build the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House in Atlanta.

>> Read more trending news

“Our family lives with the pain everyday of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence,” Bobby Brown said in a statement. “She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, died July 26, 2015, at the age of 22.

In eerily similar circumstances to the 2012 death of her mother, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found face down in a bathtub in her Alpharetta, Georgia, home by her boyfriend, Nick Gordon. She spent six months in a coma before dying.

The medical examiner classified the death as “immersion associated with drug intoxication,” but the manner of death was never determined.

The Brown family filed a lawsuit against Gordon that claimed he was guilty of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as providing her with a “toxic cocktail” that rendered Bobbi Kristina Brown unconscious and led to her death.

In 2016, Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death and ordered to pay her estate $36 million.

Gordon has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Gordon was arrested on domestic battery charges in Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.