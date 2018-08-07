Body of woman found in Iowa not missing college student Mollie Tibbetts, police say

A body found about 100 miles away from Brooklyn, Iowa, where Mollie Tibbetts vanished on July 18, is not the missing college student, authorities confirmed Monday.
The remains of a white woman in her 20s were found in Lee County Sunday morning and have now been identified as Sadie Alvarado, 20, according to the Des Moines Register. Alvarado’s boyfriend, Damian Hamann, 28, turned himself into authorities and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Hamann told authorities Alvarado jumped from his moving car during an argument, the Register reported, and that he returned to the scene to look for her.
This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn on Thursday, July 19, 2018. A neighbor reported seeing her going for a jog Wednesday evening. The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said Monday, July 23, 2018, that Tibbetts had not been found. AP
Tibbetts, meanwhile, disappeared last month after going for a run near her boyfriend’s home where she was watching his dogs while he was away at a construction job.
Hundreds of tips on Tibbetts disappearance have poured in and the reward fund has grown to $260,000, according to USA Today.
Authorities have repeatedly questioned a pig farmer, KTRK-TV reported, and searched his property in connection with Tibbetts disappearance.
