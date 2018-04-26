0 Boston city officials vote to change Yawkey Way back to Jersey Street

BOSTON - The City of Boston has voted to change the name of Yawkey Way.

After multiple delays, the commission voted unanimously Thursday to change the name of Yawkey Way back to its original Jersey Street.

The Red Sox organization initially petitioned the city to change the name of the street outside the ballpark from Yawkey Way back to the previous name of Jersey Street weeks ago.

The late Tom Yawkey, former team owner, has been called racist by some, in part over the long delayed racial integration of the ball club.

Defenders of the Yawkey name believe the name change would harm the reputation of the philanthropic Yawkey Foundation.

Yawkey Foundation issued a statement shortly after the vote.

The City of Boston Public Improvement Commission has the final say over street names.

About a month ago, the commission took about two hours of heated opinions from both sides, tabling the issue for two weeks.

Two weeks ago, the Red Sox organization sent a letter standing by its petition, but asking for a delay in the vote so the public would have more time to weigh in.

Just last week, team president Sam Kennedy told sports radio station WEEI the Sox still want the street name changed.

