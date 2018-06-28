Brigitte Nielsen shares first photo with daughter Frida

LOS ANGELES - Nearly a week after announcing the birth of her first daughter, actress Brigitte Nielsen has shared a photo of her with the world.
The 54-year-old welcomed her daughter, Frida, with her husband Mattia Dessì June 22. She announced her fifth pregnancy less than a month before.
“Our precious little Frida, our true love,” Nielsen captioned an Instagram post of her cradling her daughter in a Los Angeles hospital.
Frida’s face is not seen, but she is resting on Nielsen’s chest in a white knitted cap.
“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Nielsen and Dessì said in a statement after Frida’s birth. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”
Nielsen and Dessì, an Italian TV producer, have been married since 2006. Nielsen has four sons from previous relationships.
