  • Celebrate Father's Day with these 10 so-bad-they're-good dad jokes

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Happy Father's Day!

    Twitter users around the world are using the hashtags #DadJokes and #FunnyThingsDadsSay to celebrate their dads with baffling wisecracks and head-scratching words of wisdom.

    Check out 10 of the best-worst jokes below:

    1. "I've always had an irrational fear of speed bumps. But don't worry, I'm slowly getting over it." – @DaddingAround

    2. "Why did the coffee go to the police? It got mugged." – @NPR

    3. "It's not a dad bod. It's a father figure." – @chrismakespuns

    4. "Was going to go to the new restaurant in space. Heard their food is great, but there is no atmosphere." – @MatBest11x

    5. "Two peanuts were walking down the street. One was a salted." – @Fawcett_Matt

    6. "If a short person waves at you, is it a microwave?" – @First_Jimothy

    7. "I knew a guy who was addicted to drinking brake fluid. He said he could stop anytime." – @HouseofBoodles

    8. "How do you find Will Smith in the snow? Look for the fresh prints!!!!" – @ProducerEddie

    9. "That cow is amazing. ... She's outstanding in her field." – @GuyMcPerson309

    10. "You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose." – @Johnsense38

     

