Celebrate Father's Day with these 10 so-bad-they're-good dad jokes

Happy Father's Day!
Twitter users around the world are using the hashtags #DadJokes and #FunnyThingsDadsSay to celebrate their dads with baffling wisecracks and head-scratching words of wisdom.
Check out 10 of the best-worst jokes below:
1. "I've always had an irrational fear of speed bumps. But don't worry, I'm slowly getting over it." – @DaddingAround
I've always had an irrational fear of speed bumps.— Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) June 12, 2018
But don't worry, I'm slowly getting over it.#dadjokes
2. "Why did the coffee go to the police? It got mugged." – @NPR
Why did the coffee go to the police? It got mugged. #dadjokes— NPR (@NPR) June 17, 2018
3. "It's not a dad bod. It's a father figure." – @chrismakespuns
"It's not a dad bod. It's a father figure"#FunnyThingsDadsSay— Puns©_By_Chris (@chrismakespuns) June 13, 2018
4. "Was going to go to the new restaurant in space. Heard their food is great, but there is no atmosphere." – @MatBest11x
Was going to go to the new restaurant in space. Heard their food is great, but there is no atmosphere. #dadjokes— Mat Best (@MatBest11x) June 8, 2018
5. "Two peanuts were walking down the street. One was a salted." – @Fawcett_Matt
Two peanuts were walking down the street.— Matt Fawcett (@Fawcett_Matt) June 13, 2018
One was a salted.#dadjokes
6. "If a short person waves at you, is it a microwave?" – @First_Jimothy
If a short person waves at you, is it a microwave?#dadjokes— First Jimothy (@First_Jimothy) June 15, 2018
7. "I knew a guy who was addicted to drinking brake fluid. He said he could stop anytime." – @HouseofBoodles
I knew a guy who was addicted to drinking brake fluid. He said he could stop anytime. #dadjokes— Sandra (@HouseofBoodles) June 13, 2018
8. "How do you find Will Smith in the snow? Look for the fresh prints!!!!" – @ProducerEddie
How do you find Will Smith in the snow?— Eddie (@ProducerEddie) June 14, 2018
Look for the fresh prints!!!! 😂😂 #DadJokes
9. "That cow is amazing. ... She's outstanding in her field." – @GuyMcPerson309
* passing a pasture *— Guy McPerson (@GuyMcPerson309) June 13, 2018
"OMG! That cow is amazing!!!!"
"Why is that, Dad?"
"She's outstanding in her field."
#FunnyThingsDadsSay
10. "You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose." – @Johnsense38
You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. #FunnyThingsDadsSay— Johnsense af⚾👍😃😈☯😇 (@Johnsense38) June 13, 2018
