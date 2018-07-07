  • Chimpanzee excited when reunited with couple who raised him, video shows

    MIAMI - Limbani was born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother. 

    Tania and Jorge Sanchez helped raise and care for Limbani his first few months before he moved to the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami and video of their recent reunion has garnered more than 165,000 views.

    “He wants hugs, he jumps on them,” zoo president Mario Tabraue told WSVN. “All their love that they have for him, he shares back.”

    The couple cradle, hug and kiss the primate in the video. 

    Limbani, who is now about 22 months old, lives at the zoo and visits the family every few months, according to WSVN.

     

