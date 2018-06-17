  • Chris Cornell's daughter releases duet in tribute to late Soundgarden singer

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The daughter of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell released a recording of a duet with her late father as a Father’s Day tribute, Rolling Stone reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Toni Cornell, 13, released the duet of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince and popularized by Sinead O’Connor in 1990, along with a note on YouTube and Instagram thanking her father.

    "You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday," Toni Cornell wrote. "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too."

    Chris Cornell debuted an acoustic version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" in September 2015 and cut a studio album after Prince’s death in April 2016, Rolling Stone reported.

    Chris Cornell died May 18, 2017, in Detroit while on tour. He was 52. His death was ruled a suicide, Rolling Stone reported.

    Toni Cornell sang a moving rendition of “Hallelujah” as a tribute to her father in August 2017.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chris Cornell's daughter releases duet in tribute to late Soundgarden singer

  • Headline Goes Here

    More technical issues cause flight delays into Charlotte airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landon Donovan's support for Mexico sparks pitched battle off the pitch

  • Headline Goes Here

    'All hell broke loose' during New Jersey arts festival shooting, witnesses say

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 22 hurt, police say