College student seriously injured while on spring break in Cancun

REVERE, Mass. - A college student from Revere is in a Boston hospital after being seriously hurt on spring break.
Boston 25 News learned Lauren Hayes, a UMass Amherst senior, is being treated at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after being seriously injured in Mexico.
According to UMass Amherst, Hayes suffered a skull fracture during a boating incident in Cancun.
Information from her GoFundMe page says Hayes was seriously injured due to negligence of the boat crew.
She was flown from a hospital in Cancun to Boston for medical treatment Monday.
Hayes is two months short of finishing her college career -- graduating with degrees in marketing and communications.
Hayes' injury in Cancun comes after the death of Amherst College senior Andrew Dorogi, who died in Mexico City last week.
It's still unclear what happened to the Ohio native.
Dorogi was a member of the college's football team. He is being remembered for his love and humor.
The school's coach said Dorogi was "smart, motivated and he was going to do great things."
The GoFundMe page set up for Hayes three days ago has already raised more than $50,000.
