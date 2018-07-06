0 Cool dogs: Company develops air conditioned public dog houses for dogs on the go

Many dog owners are taking their pups out of the house to explore. But what do responsible owners do when they realize they have an errand they have to run while also walking Fido?

One company has the answer they hope will start being seen all across the country.

It’s called DogSpot, and they’re a rentable public dog house that comes complete with air conditioning, or heat in the winter.

Dog owners can rent a DogSpot via an app that also unlocks the house and allows the pet parent to monitor their dog via webcam.

The house comes at a price: 30 cents a minute or $19.99 monthly membership, with the average stay at about 15 minutes, ”Good Morning America” reported.

The company started with prototypes sprinkled around Brooklyn. Shortly after installation, DogSpot had 1,000 dog owners signed up as members.

>> Read more trending news

It has now expanded from the Brooklyn area to cities like Boston, Orlando and West Palm Beach with more cities expected to allow the houses to be added, ”Good Morning America” reported.

“Orlando is a proud dog-friendly community, also known as a leader in technology and innovation. DogSpot supports our commitment to both. We can’t wait for DogSpot to make our downtown a healthier and even happier place to live,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said via a press release.

It isn’t just cities that are installing them. A business in Michigan are buying DogSpot units for outside their restaurants.

Many dog owners may wonder how do the public dog houses stay clean?

After every use, UV lights kill bacteria and viruses, according to the company’s founders. They are built with non-porous materials and are veterinarian approved.

The houses are also manually cleaned each day, ”Good Morning America” reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.