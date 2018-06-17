Dead great white shark washes ashore on California beach

APTOS, Calif. - A dead great white shark washed ashore Sunday morning on a California beach.
The adult male shark was found around 7 a.m. with multiple cuts on its face but nothing that appeared life-threatening, officials told KSBW.
The carcass was removed from the beach and a necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Dead great white shark washes ashore on Aptos beach https://t.co/qRVt68WhVh pic.twitter.com/GA2OMyA1jN— KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) June 17, 2018
