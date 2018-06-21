Divorce attorney killed by client's husband in murder-suicide, officials say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A prominent divorce attorney in Georgia was shot and killed at his law office Wednesday by the husband of a client he was representing, Bartow County officials confirmed.
Details on what led to the fatal shooting of Antonio B. Mari at his law offices were not released.
Authorities were called to the 600 block of North Tennessee Street, where the law office is located, about 1:30 p.m., Cartersville police Lt. Mike Bettikofer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Authorities found the suspect, Walter Samuel Radford, 33, of Cartersville, dead at his wife’s home on Willow Bend Drive, Bartow County coroner Joel Guyton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Radford’s wife, Cindy, was not at the law offices at the time of the shooting.
According to media reports, Mari was representing Cindy Radford in her divorce.
Mari, 41, of Acworth, graduated from the University of Georgia and taught social studies for 10 years in Bartow County.
After graduating law school, Mari opened a firm in Cartersville and opened a location in Cobb County in 2012.
