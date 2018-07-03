Famous Bush's Baked Beans dog, who played Duke in commercials, dies of cancer

The dog who played the Bush’s Baked Beans dog in television commercials has died.
His real name was Sam and he played the famous TV talking dog named Duke, but after a bout with an aggressive form of cancer, Sam was euthanized last week, according to a social media post from David Odom, a friend of Sam’s owner.
“She is as we are heartbroken,” Odom wrote on Facebook.
“He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He will be missed,” he said.
Bush’s also issued a statement on the passing of Sam.
“We are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke,” the company said in a statement on Facebook.
Bush’s also reassured fans that Duke will live on and will continue to appear in commercials.
The golden retriever named Duke has been the face of Bush’s Baked Beans with his owner Jay Bush since 1996, but according to the Dogington Post, the real Duke was so camera-shy that a look-alike dog actor was found to play him in commercials. The famous talking Duke ads became classic commercials and are still aired today.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}