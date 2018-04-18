0 Florida high school teacher killed in car accident after trip to Disney World

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Florida students were mourning a high school teacher who was killed in an automobile accident Saturday while returning from Walt Disney World with her husband.

Melanie Blodgett was killed and her husband, Les Blodgett, was seriously injured when their car was hit by another driver.

“She’s crazy about Disney. Her favorite place to go, her favorite place to be,” said Ashley Morin, a student at Middleburg High School.

The couple spent the day at Disney World on Saturday, just hours before she died. “She was one of the best teachers at Middleburg High School,” said Jordan Morris, another student at the school.

Students saluted her with what they wore Monday, as Mickey and Pumbaa were visible everywhere. And that was her other favorite place, Middleburg High School.

“She was just a really, really special teacher. She wasn’t a teacher, she was a friend,” Morin said.

Today Middleburg High School students wore Disney shirts for Mrs. Blodgett — before she died she was able to spend the day at her favorite place with the person she loved. pic.twitter.com/qBA1HyjsxO — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 17, 2018

“Her payment in life was impacting children and helping them, watching them go and help other people,” said John Padgett, Melanie’s brother, who said he is thankful for the time he had with his sister and thankful she spent her last day on earth doing what she loved.

“I’m so glad that I got to tell her that I love her. I didn’t know that it would be for the last time, but you know I have no regrets, and I’m so glad that for whatever reason we were able to have that moment,” he said.

“She made a huge impact in my life,” Morin said.

