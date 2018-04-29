Former Penguins player's ex-wife found dead in jail

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - The ex-wife of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Peter Taglianetti's was found dead Friday night in the Allegheny County Jail, sources told Channel 11.
The jail is currently investigating after Alison Taglianetti, 57, of East Liberty, was found hanging in her cell by corrections officers while they were making rounds, according to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper.
CPR was performed by medical and correctional officers until paramedics arrived and took over, but the lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, according to Harper.
Taglianetti had been in jail for about two weeks on burglary and theft charges, sources told Channel 11. She apparently left a note.
Andrew Tagliaentti, who played football for the University of Pittsburgh, took to Twitter after his mother's death:
On behalf of our family we have the unfortunate news that our mother Alison Taglianetti passed away last night. She was a wonderful mother and we are proud of all of her accomplishments. It is a tough day for us and we are thankful for those who have been a part of her life— Andrew Taglianetti (@Andrew_Tags) April 28, 2018
After a rash of inmate deaths last summer, Harper had added more staff to the medical unit and stepped up efforts to train and educate the staff in the jail on suicide prevention, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}