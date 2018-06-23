'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed in Scotland

“Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married at an ancestral castle in Scotland on Saturday.
The couple and guests celebrated with an afternoon service at Rayne Church, which is close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle owned by Leslie’s family.
Guests included “Game of Thrones” co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.
Harington wore a morning suit and Leslie donned an ivory gown and veil.
The newlyweds were showered with rose petal confetti as they left the church and drove off in a Land Rover festooned with “Just Married” signs to a reception on the castle grounds.
Harington and Leslie, who are both 31, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO fantasy series, where they played a couple as the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte.
Leslie left the cast in 2014 and currently stars in the legal drama “The Good Fight” on CBS.
The bride's father, Sebastian Leslie, said Saturday he was “absolutely thrilled” about the wedding.
“It's an absolutely lovely day for us,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
