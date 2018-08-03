Georgia woman, 24, killed in beating over watch, police say

An argument over a watch led to the death of a 24-year-old Georgia woman, police said.
Taylor Bins died Tuesday between 7 and 8 a.m. in DeKalb County near Stone Mountain. Warrants released Thursday gave new details about Bins’ death and the suspect, Jason Leroy Brown, according to a records request.
According to the documents, witnesses told police that Brown, 34, came looking for the victim about a watch.
While arguing with Bins about it, he began to beat Bins and dragged her down the stairs and into the street, the warrants allege. Along the way, it appeared Bins had a seizure and died.
The suspect’s relationship to the victim has not been released, but warrants call the case one of family violence. Brown is said to have left the scene but was booked into jail Wednesday on a murder charge.
He remained jailed without bond Thursday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}