  • GNC plans to close 200 stores

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - GNC plans to close around 200 stores in the U.S. and Canada this year, the company said Thursday. 

    The Pittsburgh-based vitamin shop owns more than 8,000 locations worldwide, with about 3,300 of those in the United States.

    >> Related: Subway announces it will close 500 stores in US

    Company officials have not said which stores will close, but said declining sales are one of the reasons behind the closures

    >> Read more trending news 

    GNC officials said in a press release the company is working to renegotiate leases and look at relocation opportunities that could impact the actual number of closings. 

    It’s unclear how many employees will be affected. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    GNC plans to close 200 stores

  • Headline Goes Here

    ABBA to release new music for first time in 35 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    James Corden takes ‘Avengers: Infinity War' stars on tour of Los Angeles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee mother turns son in for robbing, shooting at couple

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into home: 'It sounded like a sonic boom'