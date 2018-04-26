  • GQ magazine calls Bible 'foolish,' lists it among books 'you don't have to read'

    By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    The Bible’s been around for centuries, but GQ magazine is like, eh? What’s so great about it? 

    The Good Book makes the mag’s list of “21 Books You Don’t Have to Read.” While allowing “there are some good parts,” the post calls the Bible “repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish and even at times ill-intentioned.”

    Instead, GQ suggests, how about “The Notebook" by Agota Kristof? It’s billed as “a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    The Bible finds itself in the company of works by J.D. Salinger, Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway on the list of books that GQ is just not that into. “Catcher in the Rye” is dinged as being “without any literary merit whatsoever.” “Huckleberry Finn” is tedious, meandering and hamfisted, GQ says. Hemingway’s sentences? Too short. Even Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” makes the roster of books to skip.

    Here’s the entire list, which includes contributions by various writers.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    GQ magazine calls Bible 'foolish,' lists it among books 'you don't have to read'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas town to host 0.5K run, welcomes 'underachievers'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' character ties the knot with co-star in her…

  • Headline Goes Here

    First U.S. memorial to 4,400 victims of lynchings across the South opens…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West, accuses Twitter users of ‘demonizing' him