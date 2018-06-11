0 Herpes claims against Usher heading to trial in Los Angeles, judge rules

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A California judge has ruled that all herpes claims against R&B singer Usher (real name Usher Raymond IV) will be tried in Los Angeles Superior Court, where it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease.

The artist is accused of not disclosing his herpes diagnosis to three sexual partners.

One of the women, identified as Jane Doe, listed multiple counts of negligence, fraud and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit. She also accused Usher of forcing her to have unprotected oral sex without her consent and is seeking unspecified punitive damages.

Jane Doe’s residence was blacked out in the court papers of both parties, according to NBC San Diego.

On Friday, Judge Michelle Williams Court denied a defense motion to force one of the plaintiffs to bring Jane Doe’s case to another state.

Actor Usher Raymond of 'Burden' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Usher’s lawyers argued that the woman was accusing Usher of events that occurred outside of California. But Jane Doe’s lawyer, Jivaka Candappa, said it’s impractical to have two plaintiffs tried in California and a third in another state.

Candappa said all the witnesses were willing to come to California.

Two others, a man identified only as John Doe and a woman named Quantasia Sharpton sued 39-year-old Usher in August 2017 for failing to disclose that he has genital herpes before having sex with them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 has genital herpes.

