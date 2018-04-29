  • He's still standing: Willie Nelson turns 85

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Singing-songwriting legend Willie Nelson turned 85 on Sunday, and he’s ready to go on the road again.

    Nelson released his 73rd studio album, “Last Man Standing,” this week. He told Texas Monthly that his secret for longevity is to continue being creative and being happy while doing it. 

    “I think trying to be creative, keeping busy, has a lot to do with keeping you alive,” he told the magazine.

    Besides, Nelson told the magazine, why should he retire? 

    “All I do is play music and golf,” he told Texas Monthly. “Which one do you want me to give up?” 

    Besides, Nelson said he knows that death is inevitable, so he doesn’t worry about it. For now, he is ready to revel in his longevity. “I don’t want to be the last man standing,” he sang on the title track of his latest album, “But, wait a minute, maybe I do.” 

