0 HGTV wins bid on 'Brady Bunch' house

LOS ANGELES - Home renovation and improvement channel HGTV is now the owner of the iconic house used for the exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch.”

CNN reported that David Zaslav, chief executive officer of HGTV's parent company Discovery, made the announcement on a call Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house was listed at a $1.885 million starting price.

“One example of our new project for HGTV will speak to those ‘Brady Bunch’ fans on the call. ... You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California,” Zaslav said. “I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we'll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More details to come over the next few months, but we'll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

Last week, former NSYNC member Lance Bass said his offer on the house was accepted, but soon had to recant the Aug. 3 tweet.

“As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house—at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the “winning bid” for my team after informing me of the good news,” Bass said in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter Sunday.

“The next day, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources.

“I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome.”

According to an unnamed source to The Hollywood Reporter, Bass’s social media posts about the house may not have helped.

“He really made a mistake as a serious buyer to go on social media and claim himself the winning buyer,” the source told THR in a report published Tuesday. “A contract was never sent to him. There was never even a contract and now he is crying foul trying to save face for speaking too soon. But this is his own doing. It was a rookie move.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Violet and George McCallister bought the home in 1973 for $61,000. The ABC sitcom ran from September 1969 to March 1974.

The McCalliseters are deceased and their children are selling the home. They selected the winning bid and a backup, The Times reported.

