  JetBlue flight to Florida makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracks

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A JetBlue flight bound for Florida from Puerto Rico on Sunday was diverted after the outer layer of the front cockpit window cracked, WFTS reported.

    Flight 1052 left San Juan at 10:29 a.m. and was bound for Tampa when the exterior of the cockpit window cracked, JetBlue said in a news release. 

    According to a flight attendant, the plane did not lose cabin pressure, but the cracks forced the crew to make an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WFTS reported.

    The flight landed around 1 p.m. and passengers were transferred to another flight headed for Tampa, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Michael Paluska, a reporter for WFTS, happened to be on the flight and took photographs and videos.

    In its statement, JetBlue said the plane was diverted to South Florida “in an abundance of caution,” and that the plane landed without incident.

    The passengers arrived in Tampa at 3:31 p.m., WFTS reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

