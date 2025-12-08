Florida lawmakers to vote on state audit after Daytona credit card scandal exposed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will decide on Monday whether the state should intervene and audit Daytona Beach after 9 Investigates exposed questionable credit card spending by city staff.

A state lawmaker asked for this audit, saying taxpayers deserve better.

Reports claim several charges were made that were clear violations including, hotels, expensive dinners and cell phones.

Some state lawmakers are clearly breaking with their normal allies in Daytona Beach City Hall, saying the city shouldn’t be trusted to audit itself.

This comes as questions are being raised about millions of dollars spent on city credit cards, including spending by 10 non-employees. One person even racked up $76,000 in charges in one year.

City leaders are standing together for the most part, calling state involvement unnecessary.

The audit would also look at the amount of building permit revenues collected by the city.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group