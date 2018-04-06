0 Kate Hudson, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa expecting first child together

Kate Hudson is expecting her third child and her first baby daughter.

People reported that the 38-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, announced the news in a video posted on Instagram Friday.

The clip shows Hudson and Fujikawa, as well as Hudson’s sons Ryder Russell, 14, and Bingham Hawn, 6, popping four big black balloons, revealing pink confetti and smaller balloons in shades of pink.

Hudson said her social media absence was because of morning sickness.

“SURPRISE! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” Hudson captioned her post. “Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!”

Hudson said she and Fujikawa have been keeping the news private for a while.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

E! News reported that Fujikawa and Hudson have been dating for more than a year. Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson, Ryder’s father. They divorced in 2007. Hudson dated Matt Bellamy, Bingham’s father, in 2010 and they split in 2014.

