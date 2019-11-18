Kroger employee arrested after stabbing co-worker, police say

A Kroger employee was arrested in Gwinnett County after police said he stabbed his co-worker at the grocery store.
Akin Williams, 21, of Snellville, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, which happened at the Kroger store on Grayson Highway in Grayson about 6 a.m. Sunday, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Ashley Wilson said.
When officers arrived at the store, they found the 59-year-old woman with stab wounds to her neck, hands and legs.
She was taken to Gwinnett Northside Hospital, where she is undergoing surgery, Wilson said. Her name has not been released.
Investigators said both the victim and Williams are Kroger employees. A motive is not clear at this time.
Williams was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Gwinnett County jail, where he is being held without bail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
