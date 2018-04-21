  • LeBron James sends Cavaliers to Game 3 in matching suits

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    INDIANAPOLIS -

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has made a habit of buying his teammates gifts during the NBA playoffs.

    Previous gifts have included Beats by Dre headphones, Apple watches, Samsung Edge phones and even personalized shields. This year, James wanted his teammates to look sharp when they arrived for Game 3 of the Cavaliers’ first-round series, which shifted to Indianapolis on Friday. So he bought matching suits for all 15 players, ESPN reported.

    The Cavaliers arrived at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wearing gray suits, a white oxford shirt, a gray tie and a gray cashmere cardigan sweater, ESPN reported. Players also received black leather boots, overcoats and bags.

    The Cavs looked good before the tip-off, but Indiana’s players were not impressed. The Pacers won 92-90, sending Cleveland to a 2-1 deficit in the series.

