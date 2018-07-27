Lego announces Harry Potter Hogwarts castle set

For fans of the Harry Potter book and movie series, Hogwarts will come alive thanks to Lego, which announced a 6,020-piece set of the mythical castle.
The set will cost nearly $400, WCMH reported.
Slated for a Sept. 1 release, the 22-inch tall castle will have some features that should satisfy Potter fanatics.
On its site, Lego said, the castle will include four mini-figures and 27 micro-figures. The micro-figures will include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape and Lord Voldemort.
Also included are Hagrid’s hut, the Whomping Willow, the Climbing Staircase and five boats.
The Hogwarts Castle will feature the Great Hall, the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, the Chessboard Chamber and Dumbledore’s office.
The castle will measure more than 22 inches high, 27 inches wide and 16 inches deep, Lego said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}