Man's legs amputated after parasailing accident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a man had to have both of his legs amputated after an accident in Myrtle Beach this week.
Authorities with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were called to the area near 3rd Avenue South Tuesday for a water rescue, officials told WPDE.
Officials said the accident happened while the man was moving from a parasailing vessel to a banana boat. They said the man fell into the water and was hit by the propellers on the boat.
Officials said the commercial parasailing operation was not inspected, but that's not required for boats carrying fewer than six people.
The Coast Guard is investigating to figure out what caused the accident.
