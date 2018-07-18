McDonald's giving away free french fries through the end of the year

McDonald’s is giving away free french fries for the remainder of 2018.
Every Friday until December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free, McDonald’s announced as part of a promotion for National French Fry Day.
Free. 🎉 Fries. 🍟 Today ☀️ #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax). 🎉 Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/EshaGZ1HF2 pic.twitter.com/RHvj3TSlmL— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 13, 2018
In order to get the free fries, customers have to download the McDonald’s app to get the deal’s coupon.
Customers also have to make a purchase of at least $1 to redeem.
