Michelle Obama's Smithsonian portrait relocated due to popularity

WASHINGTON - Michelle Obama’s portrait in the Smithsonian museum is so popular with guests that it needed to be relocated for more people to see it.
CNN reported that the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery tweeted that the portrait was relocated to a different floor March 9.
“We’re always changing things up here. Due to the high volume of visitors, we’ve relocated Michelle Obama’s portrait to the 3rd floor in our 20th-Century Americans galleries for a more spacious viewing experience.”
We’re always changing things up here 👀 Due to the high volume of visitors, we’ve relocated Michelle Obama’s portrait to the 3rd floor in our 20th-Century Americans galleries for a more spacious viewing experience. Reubicamos el retrato de Michelle Obama al tercer piso del museo pic.twitter.com/OnBgmf6bQq— Portrait Gallery (@NPG) March 9, 2018
The portrait, by Amy Shepard, was unveiled Feb. 12 in Washington, D.C. A portrait of former President Barack Obama, by Kehinde Wiley, was also unveiled.
Michelle Obama’s portrait has struck a chord with many museum visitors, including 2-year-old Parker Curry. The toddler had a dance party with the former first lady when a photo of her gazing up at the portrait went viral.
According to USA Today, the portraits have increased the number of visitors to the gallery.
More than 176,000 visitors came to the museum in February, the biggest month for the Smithsonian in three years.
